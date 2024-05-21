Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. 451,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

