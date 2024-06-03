Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $843.57 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $843.57 million and $61.57 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,957,466,130 coins and its circulating supply is 3,692,225,478 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.
Klaytn Coin Trading
