Certified Advisory Corp Buys 3,537 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.51% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 26,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

