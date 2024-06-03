Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 78,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 36.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,853,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 492,032 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 276.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.