Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Amgen worth $468,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.00. The company had a trading volume of 964,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.14 and its 200-day moving average is $284.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

