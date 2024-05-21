Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 196,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

