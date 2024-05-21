Certified Advisory Corp Sells 16,636 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,217,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 609,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,699. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

