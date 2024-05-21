Nemes Rush Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $948,676,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $4,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,527,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,320,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total value of $4,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,527,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,320,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,499 shares of company stock valued at $186,213,784. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $283.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $274.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.75 and a 200-day moving average of $273.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

