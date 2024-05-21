Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 2.0% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 594,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,374,000 after acquiring an additional 61,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $264.98. The company had a trading volume of 891,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,236. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.21 and a 200 day moving average of $240.60. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

