Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,587 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

