Certified Advisory Corp Sells 3,144 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 744,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,606. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

