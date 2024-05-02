Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 56,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.83. 113,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,786. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.