JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,808 shares of company stock worth $5,445,222 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $6.51 on Thursday, hitting $57.04. 7,443,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,077. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

