DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 19.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 674,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 52.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

