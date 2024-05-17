Thompson S. Baker II Sells 6,610 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $260.00 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.97 and its 200 day moving average is $240.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after buying an additional 755,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,627,000 after acquiring an additional 83,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

