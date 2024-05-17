VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

VEON Trading Up 1.0 %

VEON stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. VEON has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

Get VEON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.