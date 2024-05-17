Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 33.33.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 950.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 66.7% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

