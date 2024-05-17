Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $958,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,718,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,395,232.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $952,050.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,217,150.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,172,050.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,150.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,151,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,164,350.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 2.03. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

