LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

LCII opened at $110.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,644,000 after acquiring an additional 320,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

