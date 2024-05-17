Amanda M. Brock Sells 62,054 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

ARIS opened at $16.41 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

