ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $459,150.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,479,075.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00.

ExlService Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXLS opened at $30.82 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 45,336 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ExlService by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

