Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.65 on Monday. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at about $36,640,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 378,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 112,254 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

