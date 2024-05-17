Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells 4,839 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,946 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $134,351.84.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.3 %

POWI opened at $77.66 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $39,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,424,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

