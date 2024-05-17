Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. B. Riley lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 202,364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

