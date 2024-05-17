Short Interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Increases By 10.6%

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 27.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUXH shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 65.31% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

