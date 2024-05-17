Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Sells $4,315,000.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 504,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,338.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Squarespace Trading Up 0.2 %

Squarespace stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,114,000 after buying an additional 354,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Squarespace by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,416 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $36,938,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 953,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W downgraded Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

