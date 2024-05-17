Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Air T Trading Down 3.8 %

AIRT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

