Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.76.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,650 shares of company stock worth $12,155,579 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

