Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $830,000.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at $223,706,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGPI

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.