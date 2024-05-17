StockNews.com Downgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.