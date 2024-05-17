HC Wainwright Boosts Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $22.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

