Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNTY opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $31,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

