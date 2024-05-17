ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $491,770.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 825,206 shares in the company, valued at $54,735,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $491,770.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 825,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,735,913.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,472 shares of company stock worth $12,800,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

