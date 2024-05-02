Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,092,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 201,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $379.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,818. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $297.33 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.