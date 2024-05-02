Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $460.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

