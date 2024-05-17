StockNews.com Upgrades Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATOS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atossa Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jonathan Finn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

