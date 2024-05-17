argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $524.68.

Shares of ARGX opened at $376.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.85 and a 200 day moving average of $406.74. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

