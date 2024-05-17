DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.78.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

