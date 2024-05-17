Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX opened at $77.37 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.