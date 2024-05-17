Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOF. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KOF opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

