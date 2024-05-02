Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VOT opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
