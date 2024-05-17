Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLNO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,534,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $784,633.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,940,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,431,000 after buying an additional 1,092,056 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,523,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,919,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

