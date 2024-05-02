Cannell & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,225 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Sprott worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sprott by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Sprott by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

SII opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $42.43.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

