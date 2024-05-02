Cannell & Co. Grows Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2,478.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,275 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.10% of Option Care Health worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 1,513.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.