Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. Docebo has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Docebo by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 157.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 19.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

