Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CTO Sells $3,044,964.70 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 147,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 84,956 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,584,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,679,000 after purchasing an additional 91,122 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.9% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

