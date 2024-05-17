Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.63.

CTKB opened at $6.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $811.27 million, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,988,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,506.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $266,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65,551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 48.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

