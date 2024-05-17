Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

