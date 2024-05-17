UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTRI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Centuri stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. Centuri has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

In other news, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

