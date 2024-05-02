Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $177,000 Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in N-able were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NABL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in N-able by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in N-able by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NABL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

N-able Price Performance

N-able stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 0.40. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

